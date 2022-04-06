Putin Says Russia To Be 'more Prudent' With Food Exports To 'hostile' Countries Amid War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Moscow would be more prudent this year in exporting food, especially to "hostile" countries. According to news agency Xinhua, Putin acknowledged the global food shortage prevailing this year before, adding that Moscow will be more selective in the country’s own supplies abroad. During a meeting to support the country’s agricultural sector, Putin said that Moscow would “carefully monitor” the parameters of exports to countries that have “hostile” policies towards Russia.

"This year, against the backdrop of a global food shortage, we will have to be more prudent in our food supplies abroad, namely, to carefully monitor the parameters of such exports to countries that are clearly hostile towards us," Putin said, according to the report.

Additionally, the Russian President said that “increased production volumes make it possible to ensure food prices in Russia are lower than on the world market”. According to him, food self-sufficiency is Russia's competitive advantage and the nation must try to safeguard ṭhe citizens from price fluctuations in the global food market, as per the report.

Russia is world's largest wheat producer

It is pertinent to note here that Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter. During the last agricultural year which ended on June 30, 2021, Russia exported 49 million tons of grain, including 38.4 million tons of wheat, stated Interfax agency. Russia launched its so-called military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and it was followed by the West ramping up measures against Moscow and imposing sanctions. With a slew of companies suspending operations in Russia, US and EU imposing sanctions and introducing additional tariffs against Moscow, the global supply chains are drastically shifting.

Amid the tensions, US President Joe Biden has said just last week that a food shortage is “gonna be real” following sanctions placed on Russia by his government in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. During the press conference at a NATO summit in Brussels following the meeting with the world leaders, Biden said, "With regard to food shortage, yes we did talk about food shortages, and it's gonna be real…The price of the sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia…It’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well."

(Image: AP)