Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday defiantly sent a message to the West, US, and NATO allied nations that his own country’s interests were ‘non-negotiable,’ while still agreeing to hold diplomatic dialogue over the question of Ukrainian sovereignty. Addressing his nation on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day or Armed Forces day, Putin hailed the heroism of his soldiers, and acknowledged the courage of his military forces calling them “noble defenders, our pride.”

“Please accept my warmest greetings on this holiday, Defender of the Fatherland Day,” Russian leader Putin told veterans, the military and civilian personnel of the Armed Forces, and the civilians of his country.

“I thank you for your faithful and honest service to our Motherland,” said Russian leader Vladimir Putin, addressing the country on Defender of the Fatherland Day. “I have confidence in you, Russian soldiers and officers, in your high professionalism, bravery and reliability, that you will guard our people, and stand up for the national interests of our great country.”

#February23: Vladimir Putin wished a happy holiday to Armed Forces veterans, military and civilian personnel and all Russians https://t.co/dBIC4HdTn0 — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) February 23, 2022

Putin also noted Russia's deeply-rooted tradition of patriotism and recognised the ‘heroic merits’ of those who served or currently serve in the Russian Army, Air Force and the Navy, for asserting the national interests, sovereignty and independence of Russia.

“Patriotism and the unity of our nation, the exploits of its devoted sons and daughters have always been the foundation of the martial history of our thousand-year-old country, its glory and victories,” said Putin in his address to the nation.

He hailed “Russian guards of Alexander Nevsky and Dmitry Donskoy, the warriors of Minin and Pozharsky and the heroes of Poltava and Borodino, Stalingrad and the unstoppable assault on Berlin, all those who brought glory to our Fatherland according to the great traditions of our ancestors.”

“We are proud of the many generations of its defenders,” said Russian leader Putin as he glorified his armed forces personnel and their contributions in safeguarding Russia’s national interests. “We have sincere, heart-felt words of gratitude for the Great Patriotic War veterans,” he said, adding that Russia will remember the valiant generation of victors [soldiers], who crushed Nazism and saved Russia and the entire world from a barbaric, merciless force.”

'Ensuring this nation can defend itself remains responsibility of gov't'

Putin asserted, ensuring that his nation can defend itself remains his responsibility - “a primary responsibility of government,” the Armed Forces, who serve Russian soil as a reliable guarantee of its national security, orderly lives of civilians against external threats and maintains Russia’s stable and steady development. “We can see the difficult international situation and the threats posed by current challenges, such as the erosion of the arms control system and NATO’s military activities,” said Putin. But Russia, he stated, continues to appeal for building of a system that maintains equal and indivisible security for all nations, and one that would reliably defend all countries. But those appeals by Russia, he stressed, “remain unanswered.”

While he acknowledged that Moscow is ready to come to the negotiation table for a diplomatic resolution to “most complicated” geopolitical concerns, he asserted that Russia’s “interests and national security are an indisputable priority.”

“We will continue to strengthen and modernize our Army and Navy, striving to increase their effectiveness, so they are fitted out with the most cutting-edge equipment,” Putin asserted. “We have weapons that are second to none in the world and they are operational,” said the Russian leader in threatening rhetoric directed towards the external forces.

Russia has conducted several years of modernisation of its Armed Forces, warned Putin, adding that his soldiers gained in mobility and acquired new combat experience whilst operations in different democracies of the world. During the operation in Syria, said Russian leader, his soldiers demonstrated capabilities of accomplishing “the most difficult tasks”. Moscow, he said, will continue to develop advanced weapon systems, hypersonic weapons and will continue to expand the use of advanced digital technology and elements of artificial intelligence. This will boost the potential of the Russian Armed Forces several-fold, he stated.