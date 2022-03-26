As the Russian assault on Ukraine continued for a month, Russian President Vladimir Putin has now signed into law a bill imposing a jail sentence of up to 15 years for spreading "false" information about Russia's military operations in Kyiv, according to the Interfax news agency. Putin on Friday signed an order that allows Russian authorities to arrest people who spread "false" information about Russia's actions abroad and sentence them to up to 15 years of imprisonment.

The measure, which was passed by Russia's parliament this week, stipulates prison sentences and fines for those who broadcast or publish "knowingly false information" regarding Russian government actions abroad. This new bill extends a law passed earlier in March that authorises up to 15 years in jail for publishing false information about the Russian army, Interfax news agency reported.

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, the Russian President believes that some people inside his country are spreading false information regarding Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine. Moscow has reiterated its stand that "fake news" has been spread by the United States and its allies in Europe in an endeavour to plant dissent among the Russian people.

Putin's new move seen as 'attack on independent journalism'

Moscow's new legislation including the earlier one in March that imposes jail sentences of up 15 years for spreading false information about Russia's action abroad and on its Armed forces is seen as an attack on independent journalism. The passage of laws started triggered criticism from western news outlets, with BBC, Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC), CNN and Bloomberg discontinuing their operations in the country.

Earlier while speaking about the legislation regarding "fake news" against Russian armed forces, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said that the legislation brought by Russia is appearing to "criminalise the function of independent journalism".

Spotify suspended its operation in Russia

Meanwhile, music streaming giant Spotify has halted its operations in Russia, becoming the most delinquent in a growing number of media platforms to suspend operations in Putin-led Russia. The company stated that it will have to take certain operational steps to support the exit, but that it hopes to have completely discontinued service by early April.

The firm said that Spotify has continued to feel that keeping their service operational in Russia is crucial in providing credible, independent news and information in the region. With regards to the new legislation brought by Russia, the company said "Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression, and criminalizing certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify's employees and the possibility of even our listeners at risk."