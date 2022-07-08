Putin Warns Russia-Ukraine War May Continue 'until Last Ukrainian Is Left Standing'

In the latest warning to the West and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the Moscow-Kyiv war might continue until the “last Ukrainian is left standing”. During a meeting with the heads of the State Duma party factions which aired on state media television Russia-24, Putin straightforwardly challenged the West. He said, “Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. Well, what can I say? Let them try.”

"We have continuously heard that the West is ready to fight with us until the last Ukrainian is left standing. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people. However, it seems like everything is going towards this," he said.

The Kremlin leader even blamed the West for “encouraging and justifying genocide against people in Donbas.” Amid war, Putin noted that Moscow is not refusing any peace negotiations but warned the ones who are refusing talks. He said that it will be “more difficult” to negotiate with Russia as war continues further.

"We are not refusing peace negotiations. But those who do refuse should know that the further [the conflict continues], the more difficult it will be for them to negotiate with us," Putin said.

It is to mention here that the Russia-Ukraine war has now entered day 135 and after Russian forces failed to take over the Ukrainian capital, Putin’s army has shifted its focus on the Donbas region. In a recent intelligence update, the UK’s Ministry of Defence on July 6 had also predicted that Russian troops from the eastern and western groups are likely around 16 kilometres north of the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region.

Ever since Luhansk was captured by the Russian army, Sloviansk has been gearing up for an incoming battle with Moscow’s forces advancing more into the Donetsk region. “With the town also under threat from the central and southern groups of forces, there is a realistic possibility that the battle for Sloviansk will be the next key contest in the struggle for the Donbas,” the ministry said on July 6.

Putin warns Russia not started campaign in Ukraine ‘in earnest’

Moreover, apart from saying that the Russia-Ukraine war would drag on until “last Ukrainian is left standing”, the Kremlin leader wanted the West to know that Moscow has not even started its military operation in Ukraine “in earnest”.

He told the senior lawmakers, “Everyone should know that we have not started in earnest yet”. However, as Russian forces continue to ramp up attacks on Sloviansk, they left a trail of destruction on Thursday. Media reports have stated that Russian troops killed at least seven civilians and wounded several others in 24 hours, said Donetsk region's head Pavlo Kyrylenko on Thursday.

