Putin's Alleged Girlfriend Alina Kabaeva Added To EU Sanctions List Amid Ukraine War

Nearly a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters were added to the list of sanctions, it seems that the EU is now planning to target his alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva. According to a report by CNN, European diplomatic sources told them that Kabaeva, who has a decade-old relationship with the Russian President, is already added to the list of upcoming EU sanctions. Kabaeva, a Russian politician, media manager, and retired individual rhythmic gymnast, allegedly shares a romantic relationship with Putin since the early day of her sports career.

"At this stage, names can be taken off or added at member states' discretion and is expected to be a point of negotiation when any new sanctions package is proposed, an EU Commission. Discussions are going on. It's not a piece of cake, but we have to wait and see," CNN quoted one of the top officials in the EU. The official added that the EU has not signed the draft proposal.

Notably, the possible sanctions mean to denounce the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, initially started by President Putin.

Since then, Kabaeva made several public statements supporting the Russian military, Recently, she called on Russian citizens to rally behind the war effort. "Every family has a history of war, and we shouldn't forget about it. We should hand it over from generation to generation," Cable News Network quoted Kabaeva as saying during a recent gymnastics event.

Meanwhile, citing the US officials, The Wall Street Journal reported that the officials had been debating whether imposing sanctions on Putin's alleged girlfriend would be the right step or not. As per the US official, any personal steps against Putin could further escalate tension.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Ever since Putin started a war against Ukraine, several countries have imposed sanctions, targetting Russian top officials, oligarchs, banks and energy resources.

Image: AP