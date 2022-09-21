Putin’s Annexation Plan For Ukraine To Expand Legal Definition Of 'Russian' Territory: ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin's annexation of occupied Ukrainian regions will expand the domestic legal term for Russian territory under Russian law, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said. The ISW underscored that the action will allow Russian forces to openly deploy "conscripts" who have already been in the Russian armed forces to fight in eastern and southern Ukraine. It noted that Putin likely hopes to improve Russian armed forces capabilities by calling on Russian citizens to volunteer for war to "defend" newly claimed regions.

"Putin’s illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory will broaden the domestic legal definition of Russian territory under Russian law, enabling the Russian military to legally and openly deploy conscripts already in the Russian military to fight in eastern and southern Ukraine," the ISW said in a statement.

It further said, "The Kremlin’s annexation plans are primarily targeting a domestic audience; Putin likely intends to improve Russian force generation capabilities by calling on the Russian people to volunteer for a war ostensibly to defend newly-claimed Russian territory." Notably, Russian-backed officials in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have decided to hold a referendum on joining Russia with a vote set to take place from September 23 to 27. The ISW claimed that the Kremlin will use the "falsified results" of the referendum to annex Russian-captured parts of Ukraine. According to ISW, Russia will likely declare unoccupied parts of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as part of Russia. It further said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his advisors are aware that the Russian armed forces are "insufficient" to capture Ukraine and their efforts to build large forces through voluntary mobilization are falling short of the troops requirement in Moscow's offensive.

Russia taking steps to increase force generation: ISW

The Institute for the Study of War noted that Kremlin is taking measures to directly increase force generation through "continued voluntary self-mobilization and an expansion of its legal authority to deploy Russian conscripts already with the force to fight in Ukraine." It underscored that Putin likely plans to deter Ukraine's counteroffensives by annexing occupied territories of Ukraine and terming Ukraine's attempts to liberate their regions as 'attacks on Russia.' The latest assessment by ISW about the ongoing war in Ukraine comes at a time when the Kremlin leader announced a partial mobilization in Russia.

Putin announces partial mobilization in Russia

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, a day after Moscow-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced their plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia. In his address to the nation on 21 September, The Russian President stated that he has signed a decree on the partial mobilization in Russia. According to AP, the Kremlin leader stressed that the decision of partial mobilization was "fully adequate to the threats" faced by Russia and to protect their homeland "its sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "to ensure the security" of people in Russia and "liberated territories." Putin accused West of engaging in "nuclear war" against Russia. Issuing a stern warning to West, Putin said that Russia will use "all the means" to protect its territory and asserted that "it's not a bluff."

