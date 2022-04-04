As the war now stepped into day 40, Russian President Vladimir Putin's army invading Ukraine is said to be running out of necessary logistics to carry out a further invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbour. The situation arose as key parts of military weapons and vehicles are developed by factories in Ukraine, the Telegraph reported. Sources of the publication informed that while Russian troops continue to stage a sturdy forward movement, their current stock levels are "pretty bad."

The report clearly flagged that Russian forces in Ukraine are low on the missile, tanks, and aircraft deemed necessary to further their attack on Ukraine. However, since engines of Russian military helicopters and other key components for warships, cruise missiles, and a majority of Moscow's fighter jets are all made in Ukrainian factories, the advancement of the Russian troops has slowed down much ahead than was anticipated.

Russia will also be unable to restock air-launched Kh-55 cruise missiles, enabling them to carry nuclear warheads, since they are dependent on imported components. The engine of the carrier is reportedly manufactured in Kharkiv, The Telegraph reported.

The news comes at a time when negotiators on behalf of the Russian Federation last week claimed that they will scale back from activities near Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv.

However, the promises have been met with much skepticism since Russian Defence Ministry earlier had flagged that it will now focus on "liberation" of the separatist-held Donbass region. Kyiv authorities and the allies of the embattled country later also noted the movement of Russian invaders confirming that Moscow was not de-escalating aggression in Ukraine, rather regrouping and repositioning to shift focus to eastern Ukraine after the completion of their "first phase of operations." The Ukrainian authorities have also feared that Russia could renew its assault on the strategic city of Mariupol for its port access in order to ensure fresh armed supplies to the troops stationed on the frontlines.

Russian army low on arms supply

Following five weeks of sustained bombardment of Ukraine cities, Russian troops are now understood to be short of adequate armaments. Logistical issues stemmed from relentless and arbitrary bombings have led to the rapid depletion of Russia's resources, the report added. The news comes ahead of Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy on March 26 stayed that Russia has accomplished its "main objectives of the first stage of operations" and now will move to "phase two."

Meanwhile, reports of continued bombings in Mariupol emerged. Notably, the key city is a strategic target for Putin as it offers a link between rebel-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk (collectively known as Donbass) to the Crimean Peninsula (which Russia invaded and annexed in 2014.) According to British and Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has so far lost over 2,000 tanks and armoured vehicles during the conflict.

(Image: AP)