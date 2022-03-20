There is no longer a railway connection between Ukraine and Belarus, Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of Ukrainian Railways said. On Saturday, he revealed that the rail lines between both the countries were cut by Belarusian workers at his request. An operational rail network between Ukraine and Belarus is pivotal for Russia, which has been using the lines to supply reinforcements and equipment to its troops in Ukrainian territory. It is pertinent to note that while Belarus has not officially admitted to supporting Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, instances such as Russian planes taking off from the territory and President Lukashenko’s ties with Putin, testify the alliance.

Meanwhile, speaking to Nastoyaschee Vremya, he said, “I appealed to Belarusian Railways not to carry out criminal orders and not to lead Russian military convoys to Ukraine. I can now say that there is no connection between Belarus and Ukraine. Stopping short of revealing the details of Belarusian workers, he expressed his gratitude towards them. Here, it is imperative to note that the workers in Belarus stand in opposition to President Lukashenko following 2020's "rigged elections."

"I can't clarify the details, but I am grateful to Belarusian Railways for what they are doing… I believe that these people will be able to prevent Belarusian Railways from transporting military convoys to Ukraine," Kamyshin added. "Currently, the railways are out of order", Kamyshin confirmed, "so Russian equipment from Belarus will not be able to be delivered."

What is happening in Ukraine?

Thousands of soldiers have lost their lives in a battle which Russian President Vladimir Putin said aimed at 'de-nazifying Ukraine.' In their latest report, UN bodies confirmed more than 847 civilian deaths since the war began, though they concede the actual toll is likely much higher. Meanwhile, the UN says more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees, causing the largest migrant exodus in Europe since World War II.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, Switzerland has said that it was ready to mediate or to hold negotiations. This was stated by the president of the confederation, Ignazio Cassis, speaking at a rally in Bern under the slogan "Solidarity with Ukraine, stop the war!" Russian troops continue to close on Kyiv with Lviv becoming the latest city to be targetted by the "invaders".

Image: AP