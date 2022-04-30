Romania, Bulgaria To Assist In Finding Those Who Have Committed War Crimes In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Romania and Bulgaria have decided to assist in identifying individuals who have perpetrated war crimes in war-torn Ukraine, further bringing them to justice. According to a Ukrinform report, the two nations would also support Ukraine, Moldova, as well as Georgia in their European integration goals. Further, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă have voiced "categorical" support for Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia in their bids to join the EU.

In addition to this, when questioned if Bulgaria's parliament would approve a decision to deploy arms to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration next week, Prime Minister Petkov indicated that his Continuing Change party would vote in favour, Ukrinform reported.

Bulgarian government had some "red lines" that it could not afford to cross: PM Petkov

Furthermore, earlier, while referring to the weapon supply to Ukraine, Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov stated that the government had some "red lines" that it could not afford to cross. “For me, as Kiril Petkov, and not as Prime Minister, military assistance is absolutely justified. However, in these circumstances...I have coalition partners who have clear "red lines", and my task is not to play the most courageous of myself," Petkov said in response to queries about aiding the war-torn country of Ukraine with superior weaponry, Sofia Globe reported.

Despite its criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and support for EU sanctions against Moscow, Bulgaria reiterated that it could not stand to join the United States in sending arms to Kyiv, as per media reports.

Russia suspends gas supply to Bulgaria

Apart from this, Gazprom, the Russian energy behemoth, cut off natural gas supplies to the two European Union members, Poland and Bulgaria, on April 27 after they refused to pay in Russian rubles for the gas. As per the corporation, it will not renew its supply unless Poland and Bulgaria pay in rubles. The massive disruption follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that all "unfriendly" countries would have to pay for the gas supply in rubles.

Meanwhile, Asen Vassilev, Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister as well as Finance Minister, on Friday, announced the establishment of a regional coordination centre in the country to manage the country's entire use of gas and electrical infrastructure, as well as increased gas acquisitions for the Balkans and Italy. This came after Vassilev held a meeting on Thursday in Brussels with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans.

(Image: AP)