Russia Accuses US Of Fueling Biowarfare In Ukraine; Claims To Have 'evidence Of Operation'

In a continued attempt to counter the US opposition towards Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia has accused the US of using Ukraine to carry out illegal biological weapons research on deadly diseases, including the Black Death. Moscow has alleged that last month, an operation was carried out to destroy stocks of 'especially dangerous pathogenic agents of the plague, anthrax, tularemia (rabbit fever), cholera and other lethal diseases'.

It is learned that the pathogens were destroyed by Ukraine with an aim to not leave any evidence of their existence as Putin's troops invaded. It is said that close to the Russian border, the bio-weapons program is held which would flout International law.

In January, a Russian-language Telegram account warned that to study deadly viruses that were already making people sick in Kazakhstan, a 'full-fledged network of biological laboratories has been deployed' with 'American grants'.

In May 2020, there were similar claims where a close advisor to Putin accused the US of developing 'more and more biological laboratories … mainly by the Russian and Chinese borders.'

The government in Kyiv ordered the “emergency destruction” of pathogens including plague and anthrax at US-funded laboratories near the Russian border, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on Sunday. Earlier, there were reports that the Russian military was targeting US-run Biolabs that were written off as conspiracy theories; Russia has promised to back up its claims with documents.

“We have received documentation from employees of Ukrainian bio laboratories on the emergency destruction on February 24 of especially dangerous pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases,” read a statement from the Russian Ministry.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said that during Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, evidence of a US-financed military biological programme developed in the country was revealed.

According to Konashenkov, the employees of Ukrainian bio laboratories provided information that said especially hazardous pathogens: plague, anthrax, cholera, tularemia, and other lethal diseases infecting agents had been urgently destroyed on February 24.

Russia-Ukraine war

In a recent update, Russia has announced a ceasefire in five cities of Ukraine including Kyiv, Sumy, Maripol, Kharkov, and Chernigov from 10 am Moscow time on Tuesday, March 8. Earlier on Monday, the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia was held in Belarus which was focused on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire. As a negotiator from Kyiv spoke of "positive results", Russia disagreed on the outcome and said their expectations were "not fulfilled".

(Image: RepublicWolrd)