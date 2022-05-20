Last Updated:

Russia Allows Banks To Sell Citizens Foreign Currency, Except Dollars & Euros Amid War

In the latest development, the Central Bank of Russia has decided to lift restrictions on the sale of cash currency with the exception of dollars and euros.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: AP


Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine and escalation of sanctions imposed on Moscow, the Russian Federation has decided to lift restrictions on the sale of cash currency with the exception of dollars and euros on Thursday. It was announced that with the exception of euros and dollars, Russian banks can sell foreign currency in cash to individuals without limitations starting May 20.

The Central Bank of Russia issued a statement saying that except for US dollars and euros, banks will be free to sell any foreign money in cash to citizens without limitations starting May 20, 2022. It also said that the current restrictions on the sale of US dollars and euros remain in place and that the residents can only buy US dollars and euros that arrived at bank cash desks on April 9, 2022, until September 9, 2022. It further said that permission to sell a currency other than the US dollar and the euro without limits is owing to bank balances of foreign banknotes. The statement also informed that previously, the Central Bank clarified that these prohibitions extended to all types of monetary currency.

The Bank of Russia decided in March to limit credit institutions' capacity to sell cash to citizens due to the significant volatility of the ruble exchange rate, according to TASS. The regulator loosened the limitations on April 18, and banks were given permission to sell cash to citizens until September 9, but only cash that arrived at bank cash desks after April 9.

Inflation in Russia has reached a two-decade high

Meanwhile, inflation in Russia has reached a two-decade high of 17.8% in April, up from 16.7% in March, but there are indicators that it is reducing and will continue to do so, and the Russian ruble has risen from an all-time low in March to become the best-performing currency this year, according to CNBC. Despite Western sanctions freezing vast swaths of Russia's reserves, economic activity indices are rising, and the country has avoided defaulting on its foreign currency debt thus far. On the other hand, Denis Manturov, who is Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade, has stated that cryptocurrencies will be legalised as a form of payment in the country "sooner or later."   

READ | European Parliament calls on EU to support prosecution of Russia & Belarus for war crimes
READ | Russia asserts nearly half of its gas buyers opened ruble accounts to pay for supplies
READ | McDonald's finds buyer for restaurants in Russia, set to operate under a new name
READ | IN PICS | Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant wrecked as Russia-Ukraine war continues
READ | Russia accuses 'nuclear troika US-UK-France' of waging proxy-war against Moscow

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine war, Bank of Russia, Russia currency exchange
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND