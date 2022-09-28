Last Updated:

Russia Asks US President Joe Biden Point-blank If America Sabotaged Nord Stream

Russia’s FM Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova demanded Joe Biden answer as to whether the US had acted on its threat over Nord Stream following purported sabotage

Russia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova demanded the President of the United States, Joe Biden, issue a reply as to whether the US had acted on its threat over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.  

Taking to her Telegram, Zakharova stated, “US President Joe Biden must answer the question of whether the United States carried out its threat on September 25 and 26 when an emergency was reported at three lines of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, which has been preliminarily recognized as ruptures, whereas he suggested those were blown up.” 

The Russian diplomat also posted a video in which the US President delivers the speech in question.  

"His statement of intent was backed up with a promise. One must be responsible for one’s words. Failure to understand what one says does not absolve anyone of responsibility. Europe must know the truth!" Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson emphasized.  

Emergencies on Nord Stream 1 & 2  

The Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on Monday that affected three lines of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines. The damage was firstly identified along Nord Stream 2 near the Danish Island of Bornholm, following which two more leaks were discovered.   

Denmark’s Energy Agency stated that a large amount of natural gas had streamed out. Naval vessels and Aircraft were advised to stay at least five miles away from the site of the mishap.  

Swiss seismologists later revealed that two explosions had been recorded along the routes of both pipelines on Monday, reported TASS. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission slammed the incidents as ‘sabotage’ and issued a warning that “any deliberate disruption is unacceptable (and) will lead to the strongest possible response”.  

Kremlin demands further investigation into the incident  

Moscow has called for further investigation into what exactly unfolded at the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that it was essential to investigate what exactly transpired at the gas pipelines in order to understand who benefits from it before drawing judgments about the causes of the emergencies, reported TASS.  

“I just want to urge everyone to think before making any declarations, we still need to wait until the breaches are studied, to determine whether it was an explosion or not,” he said.  

The Kremlin spokesperson further stated that Denmark and Sweden could prove helpful in determining the cause of the emergencies at the pipelines claiming that they “have a lot of surveillance equipment there.”  

Stressing on the question of ‘access’ to the pipelines, Peskov stated, “In theory, no one could approach these pipes without being spotted in the observation area by this equipment.”  

"Do you remember the statements of the President of the United States, made back in early February, when he promised to get rid of Nord Stream 2,” Peskov informed reporters, as per TASS.  

Peskov seemed to repeat the same narrative presented by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who had posted on her Telegram stating “Joe Biden said that Nord Stream would be finished if Russia invaded Ukraine”.  

Meanwhile, Maria Zakharova further revealed that Russia intends to convene an official UNSC meeting regarding the incidents of the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2.

