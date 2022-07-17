Russia Asserts Troops Ramping Up Military Operations As More Missiles Strike Ukraine

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of subsiding, Kremlin on Saturday stepped up its military assault on Ukraine, with reports of civilian fatalities being reported in numerous parts of the war-torn country. This has been witnessed as a result of Putin's administration ordering its troops to advance operations there, iTv reported. In the early hours of Saturday, July 16, the Russian missile attacks on the northern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv resulted in at least three civilian casualties and three further injuries, according to the regional police chief. Furthermore, Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of Kharkiv Oblast, first revealed the events, stating that an apartment complex in Chuhuiv and other civilian facilities were attacked in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Serhiy Bolvinov, the deputy chief of the regional police in Kharkiv, the rockets were probably deployed from Russian soil. Among the deceased, there was a woman in her 70s, according to iTv. Bolvinov said on Facebook, “Four Russian rockets, presumably fired from around (the Russian city of) Belgorod at night, at about 3:30, hit a residential building, a school and administrative buildings”. He also revealed, “The bodies of three people were found under the rubble. Three more were injured. and the victims are civilians."

Fatalities were reported around Ukraine due to Russian shelling

Apart from this, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast stated that the Dnipro Oblast has reported three fatalities and 15 injuries. The Governor also confirmed that one injured woman is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, and another two people in Nikopol have been reported dead as a result of Russian shelling, according to The Kyiv Independent. This occurred after Russia bombed a residential area in Nikopol with Grad multiple rocket launchers.

Russian artillery and mortar bombardment on three towns and villages close to the Russian border resulted in one civilian death and at least seven further injuries in the neighbouring Sumy region, according to regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

Besides, the regional governor of Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim claimed two individuals in the south of Ukraine were hurt by Russian shelling in the village of Bashtanka, which is northeast of the Black Sea city of Mykolaiv. A day before to the attack on Dnipro, a Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia, a city southwest of Kyiv, left nearly 23 people dead and more than 200 wounded.

As the war approaches the five-month mark, Moscow has also been hammering other regions of the nation in a relentless effort to take land from Ukraine and lower the morale of its leaders, residents, and troops, iTv reported.

