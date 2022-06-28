Russia Asserts Ukraine Can End Ongoing War 'before The End Of This Day' If It Desires So

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the hostilities can end in Ukraine "before the end of this day" if Kyiv directs the "nationalist units to lay down their weapons." Peskov stated that the order of Ukrainian authorities is required for the Ukrainian military to "lay down their arms" and stressed that they need to fulfil Russia's demands, TASS reported. His remarks came in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement where he stated that he wants the war to end before the winter season.

Dmitry Peskov said "everything else" are "just speculations" of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Peskov said that the "special military operation is working as per the plan and achieving their goals." On the question about the timeframe of the "special military operation" of Russia, Peskov refused to set one. Peskov's statement came as the war between Russia and Ukraine which began on February 24 continues to escalate for more than 120 days now.

Zelenskyy calls on G7 leaders to provide advanced weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the G7 Summit virtually on 27 June. He stressed the importance of the decision of the European Union to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for accession to the bloc. Zelenskyy stated that the decision showcases progress in European integration and Ukraine's contribution to the protection of European values. He highlighted that G7 leaders must focus on taking concrete steps that could be useful for Ukraine and the entire Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address to the G7 nations, said that his armed forces require advanced weaponry to counter Russian troops. Zelenskyy also urged the G7 leaders "to do everything possible" to end the war in his country by the end of the year, 2022 as he addressed the summit in Germany by video link, DW reported. He called on G7 leaders to increase sanctions against Russia and stressed limiting the price of Russian oil exports.

Russia lost more than 35,000 troops since invasion began: Ukraine

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues, the war-torn country's Armed Forces on Tuesday, June 28, claimed that Russia has lost 35,250 soldiers. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian army has suffered loss of 1567 tanks, 3704 armoured combat machines, and 778 artillery systems since the onset of the war on February 24. Apart from this, the Russian armed forces have lost 243 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 102 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 217 aircraft, 185 helicopters, 2589 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14 ships or boats, 636 unmanned aerial vehicles, 61 special units and 139 cruise missiles.