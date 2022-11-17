Russia Assures It Won't 'chop Up' Black Sea Grain Deal As UN Announces 120-day Extension

In a key development amid Russia-Ukraine, the grain deal signed in Istanbul in July has been extended for 120 days, confirmed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the Turkish leader wrote, "Following the decision made by the UN, Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine, the agreement on the Black Sea corridor will be extended from November 19, 2022 for 120 days," the Turkish leader wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Russia's deputy foreign minister said that Russia is not prepared to "chop up" the Black Sea grain deal, but a relaxation of sanctions on its own agricultural and fertilizer exports is an integral part of the deal, reported TASS news agency.

I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine.



The initiative demonstrates the importance of discreet diplomacy in finding multilateral solutions. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 17, 2022

Russia says won't end Black Sea grain deal

Meanwhile, Erdogan thanked the United Nations, Russia, and Ukraine for their efforts to extend the initiative that allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume. On Twitter, he said the export of more than 11 million metric tonnes of grains in the last four months has shown the importance of the grain deal for global food security. Notably, the grain export deal, brokered by Turkey and the UN, was slated to end on November 19, but now it has been extended for another 120 days.

"With the delivery of more than 11 million metric tonnes of grains and foodstuffs to those in need via approximately 500 ships over the past four months, the significance and benefits of this agreement for the food supply and security of the world have become evident," Erdogan tweeted.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, embattled President Zelenskyy wrote, "Grain Deal will be prolonged for 120 days. together with Antonio Guterres and RT Erdogan made key decision in the global fight against the food crisis."

Grain Deal will be prolonged for 120 days. 🇺🇦 together with @antonioguterres and @RTErdogan made key decision in the global fight against the food crisis. Waiting for official announcement from partners - 🇹🇷 and 🇺🇳. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 17, 2022

Grain deal

The original agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were signed on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kyiv-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny was scheduled to end on November 19, 2022. Another agreement signed between the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) established by Russia, the UN, Ukraine, and Turkey was also designed to conduct inspections of the vessel to prevent the smuggling of weapons or any provocations. The agreement was signed by Russia, Turkey, and the UN, and separately by Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN.

