Russia Bans Entry Of 39 British Nationals, Including Keir Starmer & Ex-PM David Cameron

Russia has banned 39 British leaders, business people and journalists from entering Russian territory. The UK nationals who have been targeted in the latest Russian sanctions include former British Prime Minister David Cameron, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and Deputy Minister for Transport, Wendy Morton. The names have been added to the list of more than 200 British nationals, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Deputy PM Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and House of Lords President John McFall, who have been already banned from entering Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the British nationals who contribute to the UK's "hostile course aimed at the demonization of our country and its international isolation" have been included in the latest sanctions. The ministry emphasized that Moscow will continue to respond to UK's actions in "planting Russophobia, spreading false information and support Kyiv neo Nazi regime," according to the statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry further added, "The choice in favour of confrontation is a conscious decision of the British political establishment, which bears all responsibility for the consequences." The British politicians targeted in the latest sanctions include House of Lords members, George Robertson, James Paul Gray and Liam Fox.

"In connection with the continued application by the UK government of the mechanism of sanctions restrictions against representatives of the socio-political circles of Russia, domestic economic operators and the media, it was decided to include in the Russian "stop list" a number of British politicians, businessmen and journalists who contribute to London's hostile course aimed at the demonization of our country and its international isolation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia bans entry of 32 citizens of New Zealand

Earlier on 30 July, Russia announced restrictions against 32 citizens of New Zealand in response to sanctions imposed by the Wellington on Russian officials. The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the entry of 32 citizens of New Zealand, including heads of municipal bodies, law enforcement agencies and journalists who have resorted to a "Russophobic agenda" have been banned from entering Russian territory. The list includes Deputy Commander of New Zealand's Naval Forces, Shane Arndell, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Audrey Dalziel, Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces, Rose King and Auckland Mayor Philip Bruce Goff.

"In response to the sanctions of the New Zealand government , which apply to an increasing number of Russian citizens - both officials and members of their families, as well as representatives of the business community and the media - 32 New Zealanders from among the heads of municipal bodies, law enforcement agencies and journalists who form the Russophobic agenda in this country. Entry to the Russian Federation for these persons is closed on an indefinite basis," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Image: AP