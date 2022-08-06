Russia Bars Entry To 62 Canadian Citizens 'in Response' To Anti-Moscow Sanctions Amid War

Amidst the brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, Russia on Friday slapped restrictions on 62 Canadian citizens and barred them from entering the nation, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated. The move, according to the ministry, was made in reaction to Canadian sanctions against members of the Russian government, journalists, specialists, and Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The ministry said in a statement, “In response to yet another expansion of anti-Russian personal sanctions by Canada on June 27 and July 7, which this time covered Patriarch Kirill, in addition to officials, reporters and experts qq undesired for Ottawa, entry ban is being introduced in regards to 62 Canadian citizens," TASS reported.

Further, the ministry added that the list also took into account "their malicious activity in the fight against the Russian world and traditional values" in addition to "the particularly hostile nature" of the activities of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's current government, "which are carried out to insult not only the multi-ethnic and multi-faith people of Russia, but also Christian Orthodox believers around the world, including Canada."

Moscow's anti-Russia sanctions against Canada

According to the TASS, on its website, the Russian Foreign Ministry posted a list of Canadian nationals who have been permanently banned. The ministry even highlighted that the list has not been the final response to the Canadian sanctions.

Further retaliatory steps by the Russians will be disclosed in the near future, the statement continued, considering "more and more new Russophobic sanctions constantly 'stamped' by Canada.

Earlier in June, Russia imposed a travel ban on 41 Canadian nationals, including several members of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, in response to "anti-Russian" restrictions put on Moscow over Ukraine. On the list are officials of organisations with ties to Ukraine, such as the Ukrainian World Congress and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, as well as a number of deputy defence ministers from Canada.

Apart from Canada, officials and well-known individuals from the United States and the United Kingdom are also not allowed entry into Russia. In reaction to Ottawa's ban on state media outlet RT, Russia declared in the month of May that it would shut down the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's Moscow offices.

Canada imposed penalties on Russia's chemical and oil businesses

Besides this, according to the Canadian Foreign Ministry, the Canadian government has imposed further penalties against Russia's chemical and oil businesses in July. According to the TASS report, the ministry's official statement even acknowledged that Canada had added 8 more companies to the list and had revised "the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations on July 14, 2022" to limit the provision of two manufacturing services to the Russian oil, gas, chemical, and manufacturing industries.

According to the document, Canadian citizens and businesses are prohibited from providing the Russian side with a variety of services, including those incidental to the production of fabricated metal goods, automobiles, trailers, and semi-trailers, computers, electronic, and optical products, electronic devices, as well as other sectors.

(With agencies input)

(Image: AP)