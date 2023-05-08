Russia Blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative By Refusing To Inspect Vessels: Ukraine

Russia blocked the Black Sea grain initiative by refusing to inspect and register the vessels from the Ukrainian ports at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, Kyiv's Ministry of Restoration said on Monday, according to Interfax. This, according to Ukraine, has threatened the functioning of the grain initiative that Moscow extended by only 60 days. The Black Sea grain initiative, brokered by the UN and Turkey, to export Ukraine's grain to the international markets is at risk of being torpedoed as Russia has blocked the inspections of ships again in Turkish waters.

"The destructive policy of Russia makes it impossible to draw up an inspection plan in accordance with the procedures of the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), which provide for the daily approval of the inspection plan for both exit and entry by all parties," the ministry of restoration wrote on Facebook.

⚓️"Grain Initiative": rf blocked the incoming fleet of #BSGI, refusing to register and inspect incoming vessels. This approach is completely contrary to the terms of the current Agreement signed by 🇺🇳@UN and

🇹🇷Türkiye @tcsavunma. We are waiting for the position of our partners. pic.twitter.com/EUkqrz9pe0 — Ministry for the Restoration of Ukraine (@minfrastucture) May 8, 2023

Russia acting contrary to terms agreed: Ukraine ministry

According to the Ukrainian agency, the Russian side is acting contrary to the terms agreed as per the Initiative. At least 90 vessels jammed in the backlog are awaiting inspection in Turkish waters. Of these, 62 vessels are going for loading, and the inspections of both inbound and outbound fleets are suspended, the restoration ministry said. It also notes that the total export of Ukrainian agricultural products via the agreed Black Sea maritime corridors lagged behind the agreed goal of 3 million tonnes in April. Ukraine "categorically does not accept Russia's attempts to stop the registration and inspection of the incoming fleet, which should take place taking into account the working initiative," the ministry noted. It further stated that Kyiv will wait for the opinion of its partners, the UN and Turkey.

A top United Nations trade official, Rebeca Grynspan, also made a trip to Russia in April for the diplomatic push to ensure the revival of the Black Sea grain initiative, a spokesperson for the agency was reported saying. The visit comes as Kremlin warned that the window to extend the Black Sea grain deal "was shrinking" and that the deal will not be extended beyond May 18. Russia has repeatedly demanded to lift the restrictions on its own agricultural exports in exchange for the extension of the grain initiative. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, at a state presser, reiterated that the part of the deal concerning Russia’s interests "was not being implemented," indicating that there won't likely be an extension.