Russian troops have stepped up their attacks in the western part of Ukraine, sabotaging supply lines and crucial infrastructure. While attacks and counterattacks in the eastern Donbas region have caught worldwide attention, Moscow has waged a seemingly invisible war in Ukraine’s west including on a deep-rooted railway network, fuel depots and a critical bridge. Notably, the western region plays an irreplaceable role not only in linking western countries to Ukraine but also in running its economy.

Speaking to The Guardian, a Ukrainian military official monitoring the infrastructure attacks said that Russian attacks aim at slowing down arms and military supplies to the country. “It is my opinion that they didn’t believe the west will give Ukraine the necessary heavy weapon supplies so now the process is started, they feel they need to do something about that, he said, adding, “Because western weapons and Ukrainian combat experience combined give us a big advantage.”

Ukraine’s western front also serves as a critical channel for its exports including food grains, which fetch the country revenue to keep the fight going. Now, with Moscow overhauling power in southern ports of Black Sea, the land routes on the west have become more significant.

What has been hit ?

On Monday, five railway stations were hit by Russian missiles, marking the heaviest attack on the system since the war began on February 24. “The repair of all infrastructure damage will take months,” head of Ukraine’s railways' company Oleksandr Kamyshin told a press conference.

In addition, fuel depots have been constantly hit along with a critical bridge that provides the only overland link on Ukrainian territory to the southern Bessarabia region.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of a 'swift response' against nations that have been attempting to interfere in the Ukrainian conflict. Addressing lawmakers in St Petersburg, Putin asserted that the West intended to destroy Russia and split it into different pieces, but did not succeed.

Putin accused the West of "pushing Ukraine into conflict with Russia". The Russian leader cited the ruble's surging value against the Euros, as he reiterated that Moscow has "withstood" embargoes imposed by the West intended to cripple Russia's economy.

(Image: AP)