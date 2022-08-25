Russia Calls US' Accusations On Mariupol Tribunals 'groundless'; 'Washington Is Afraid'

Russia has called the USA's accusations regarding its tribunal on Ukrainian war criminals 'groundless'. The US said that by planning to hold "so-called 'tribunals' in Russia-controlled Mariupol against Ukraine’s brave defenders, the Kremlin is attempting to deflect responsibility for President Putin’s war of aggression and distract from overwhelming evidence of the atrocities Russian forces have committed in Ukraine."

Responding to it, the Russian embassy in the US stated that the upcoming trial will hold war criminals accountable including "Nazis from the Azov regiment." The embassy added that the US is "clearly afraid" of releasing evidence regarding the "inhumane acts" carried out by the "members of this terrorist organisation."

"We have taken note of another groundless accusations against our country related to the Tribunal over Ukrainian war criminal," Russian Embassy to the US said in a Facebook post. "The upcoming Trial is aimed at bringing justice to war criminals, among which there are Nazis from the Azov Regiment. Washington is clearly afraid of making public the evidence of the inhumane acts committed by the members of this terrorist organization," the Russian Embassy added.

The Russian Embassy noted that the International Tribunal in Mariupol can showcase the actions of the Kyiv regime. Moscow also underscored that American citizens will get information regarding the actions of the US government in helping "those who purposely kill and torture the Russian people of Donbas and Ukraine."

The Russian Embassy to the US stated that they fully follow the Geneva conventions and proper conditions of detention are provided to Ukrainian captives. The Russian Embassy accused the Kyiv regime of mistreating captured Russian soldiers. It further called on the US government to discuss their issues regarding Mariupol with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and called it an "independent state."

US condemns Russia's 'tribunals' in captured region of Mariupol

On August 24, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a press release condemned Russia's plan to hold "tribunals" in Russia captured Mariupol against Ukraine's soldiers and termed them "illegitimate and a mockery of justice." He called on Russia to follow its obligations under international law and reaffirmed US' support for Ukrainians as they continue to defend their freedom. Ned Price stated that the Kremlin is trying to "deflect responsibility" for Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war of aggression."

Furthermore, Ned Price underscored that the Ukrainian armed forces, including domestic and foreign volunteers, have the right to the status of prisoner of war if they get captured. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price emphasised that the captured soldiers must be given treatment and protection according to the Geneva conventions. Earlier on 23 August, the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, stated that they are "concerned" by reports about Russia and Donetsk planning to try Ukrainian prisoners of war in an "international tribunal" in Mariupol.

