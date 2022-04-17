Russia Can Withstand Confrontation With West, Claims Peskov Amidst Increased Sanctions

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sunday asserted that he was sure that Russia will endure the current confrontation with the West. On Sunday, he appeared on the Rossiya-1 TV wherein he was asked if modern-day Russia-unlike the former Soviet Union, could survive a standoff with the West. Responding to the same, Peskov said, “We Can.”

His remarks came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that in modern conditions, a single country won’t be able to maintain its dominance. He further added that the unipolar world, which came into existence following the collapse of the USSR, was “falling into pieces.” All this comes as the battle for the sovereignty of Kyiv continued for the 53rd day on Sunday with Russia renewing its attacks on the capital city of Kyiv.

Russia claims to obliterate arms factory

Russia has claimed to have obliterated an ammunition factory near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, informed that a “high precision” missile attack on an arms factory led to its destruction. “Overnight, high-precision air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunition factory near the town of Brovary in the Kyiv region,” Konashenkov told reporters.

As the battle for the sovereignty of Kyiv intensifies, both the warring sides are trying to claim more and more targets to boost the morale of their soldiers. Earlier this month, Maksym Marchenko, who serves as Governor of the Odesa region claimed that the Russian frigate Moskva was struck by two Neptune missiles launched by Ukrainian forces and suffered serious damage. However, the Kremlin has blatantly claimed that the blazes on the ship were driven by a fire accident. Nevertheless, Moscow later admitted that its missile cruiser was annihilated by Ukrainian troops.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have launched fresh attacks on the Ukrainian capital city. On Saturday, they hit another military factory in Kyiv. According to local media reports, smoke rose from the Darnytsky district in the southeast of the capital after what Moscow said were “high-precision long-range” strikes on the armaments plant. Many residential areas have also been destructed in the capital and its suburbs.

(With inputs from agencies)