Russia Cancels Victory Day Celebrations Across 21 Cities After Alleged Attack On Kremlin

Against the backdrop of the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin on Wednesday, Moscow has cancelled Victory Day celebrations on May 9 in at least 21 Russian cities. Belgorod and Brynask are two cities that are near Russia's border with Ukraine, whereas Tyumen and Nizhnevartovsk are situated deeper within Russian territory, reported Vertska.

The Kremlin on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a drone attack on the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian President. It clarified that “The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day Parade,” “The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president,” RIA said.

Alleged assassination attempt on Putin

No casualties or material damage has been reported during the attack on Kremlin. Also, no injury to the President has been reported and his work schedule remains the same.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a ban on the launch of drones in Moscow. An exception is made for devices "used by state authorities”, the mayor added. No casualties or material damage has been reported. The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged. The Kremlin didn't present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Zelenskyy's Office Statement

In a statement, the office of the Ukrainian President said, "It was defence from Russian aggression that was the main topic of our today's negotiations. We also discussed the preparation of the next EU sanctions package against Russia for terror, as well as compliance with existing sanctions, which Russia is constantly trying to evade. All of us should remember that the harder we put pressure on the aggressor, the faster the aggression will end. I believe that this year will be decisive for our victory."