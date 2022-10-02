Russia, China Cooperation Significant Contribution To Global Security: Duma Official

Russian Federation and its ally Beijing's bilateral ties and cooperation "makes a significant contribution to global security and stability," claimed Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko during the National Day of the People's Republic of China celebrated on October 1. Russian officials extended the greetings to Chinese Standing Committee Li Zhanshu, and the Chinese nationals on the 73rd anniversary of the official proclamation of the People's Republic of China via a telegram, Russia's state-affiliated agency Sputnik reported.

In her message, Matviyenko noted that Moscow and Beijing, the two strong partners and allies, share mutual interests, goals and values. This has bolstered the two nations' ties to a new level. China and Russia, stated the Russian official, set a good example for cooperation on the global stage.

"Over the 73 years of its modern history, China has made remarkable achievements in nation-building, boosting its economic potential, and improving the well-being of its citizens. The progress that your country demonstrates today is admirable and deserves the highest praise," Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko's statement said on October 1.

Moscow, Beijing 'stand firm against all hostile attacks': Russian official

Russia's official emphasised, that despite the "strong external pressure" and in face of the growing belligerence, both Moscow and Beijing have shared strong political support, and have stood "firm against all hostile attacks." Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China have both been strong vocal critics of the United States-led "West."

Most recently, as US president Joe Biden threatened that he would send the US military to Taiwan should PRC attempt to "take it by force," Beijing, in its volatile response accused Washington of "severely violating" its own policies. Beijing reminded that the US had cut the formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 honouring the One China policy, but now emboldens the anti-China democratic forces on the island, an integral and inalienable part of China. Beijing and Washington have traded barbs over the latter's support for democracy in self-administered Taiwan. Biden administration also approved a controversial arms package to Taiwan worth more than $1 billion in early September.

Russia's authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin, in turn, slammed the West's what he labels "agendas of global hegemony" and has accused the US of exacerbating the hostilities in Ukraine. During a security conference attended by military officials from Africa, Asia and Latin America, Putin said that he ordered a military invasion in Ukraine in response to the United States' influence that was turning the country into an “anti-Russia bulwark."

Matviyenko noted that Russia and China share mutual geopolitical concerns, adding that the two nations must coordinate efforts to address pressing issues on regional and global agendas within the UN, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and other multilateral organisations and associations. "This is an important factor in maintaining international stability and security," she stressed.