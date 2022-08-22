Russia Claims It Destroyed Ukraine's HIMARS Ammunition Depot As War Enters Day 180

As the ruthless war between Moscow and Kyiv has entered its 180th day, the spokesperson of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov stated that the nation’s Armed Forces have destroyed an ammunition depot, containing missiles for the United States multiple rocket launchers HIMARS in Ukraine's Odessa region. He further stated that the Russian armed forces have used the Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy the depot. It is to mention that Ukraine has been using US-made HIMARS in its fight against Russia.

According to a Tass report, Konashenkov said, “High-precision sea-based long-range Kalibr missiles near the village of Mayorskoye in the Odessa Region destroyed an ammunition depot with missiles for the American HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and Western-made anti-aircraft systems".

Kalibr missiles destroyed Ukraine's ammunition depot

The Novator design bureau in Yekaterinburg developed and manufactured the Kalibr, a Russian cruise missile (SS-N-27 Sizzler, according to NATO classification). The Kalibr-NK (ship-based) and Kalibr-PL (submarine-based) variants of these missiles are presently in service by the Russian Armed Forces, Tass reported.

In 2012, the system was commissioned by the Russian Navy. As per the Tass report, the first time the missiles were employed was in the Syrian military campaign. The missile was employed 13 times, with a total of nearly 99 missiles fired at terrorist sites, the Russian Defense Ministry stated..

However, there is uncertainty over Kalibr's precise qualities. Various sources have indicated that these missiles have a maximum warhead weight of 500 kg and a maximum range of 375 km against sea targets and up to 2,600 km against land targets.

Russia targetted Ukraine with Kinzhal missile weapon three times

On Sunday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that Russia has struck extremely significant targets in Ukraine three times with its hypersonic Kinzhal missile weapon. Shoigu told the state broadcaster Rossiya 1, "It was used by us three times during the special military operation (in Ukraine), and three times showed its brilliant characteristics".

The missile system, according to Russia, has a Mach 10 speed, a range of 2,000 kilometres, and the ability to manoeuvre while in flight to get through radar and air defence systems, Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry has begun producing Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles in large quantities, which is expected to be documented by the end of 2022. In a broadcast interview with Rossiya-1 channel on the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum on Saturday, Defence Minister Shoigu stated, "We are starting serial production of the Tsirkon missile". He also noted that they have already placed the missile into service and "it will be documented as early as this year, according to a TASS report. He underlined that manufacture of cutting-edge weapons like Sarmat missiles was part of the contracts agreed upon at the Army-2022 meeting.

