Russia Claims Makiivka Oil Depot In Donbass Hit By Ukraine Forces; One Killed, Two Injured

Massive missile strikes on Wednesday set the Makiivka oil depot on fire, killing at least one and leaving two persons injured. Pro-Russian separatist head of Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushlin claimed that the oil depot was ablaze after it came under attack by the Ukraine Armed Forces. Plumes of smoke and ash were seen billowing from the factory area, Tass news agency reported.

Videos of the thick black cloud of smoke were shared by Ukrainian media. "As a result of the shelling to Armed Forces of Ukraine, at the oil depot in Makiivka, four large-capacity tanks, each of five thousand tonnes were ignited," Pushlin wrote in a post on the social media app Telegram. He further added, "According to the preliminary report, the fire in the oil storage depot killed at least one person and left two more injured," Donetsk headquarters said in a separate statement.

At the oil depot in occupied #Makiivka (controlled by the so-called "#Donetsk People's Republic"), 4 tanks with petroleum products of 5,000 tons each are on fire. pic.twitter.com/hS3HJmdAQD — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 4, 2022

A dozen of fire brigade engines are at the spot to douse the flames that engulfed the depot, Donetsk News Agency reported. The firefighters are struggling to diffuse two massive fires amid the threat of spreading over to other tanks, the report added. Meanwhile, city administration head, Vladislav Klyucharov told Rossiya-24 that one out of two injured persons has been moved to the hospital.

Russian shelling in Donetsk's Avdiivka coke plant kills 10

Head of Donetsk Military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko on Tuesday claimed that Russian shelling at Avdiivka Coke Plant killed as many as 10 people and wounded 15 others in the region. Speaking to Interfax News Agency, Kyrylenko added that the death toll was likely to increase. Russia rained strikes as workers were waiting to board a shuttle bus after finishing their shift at the factory. "The Russians knew where they were aiming," he said, calling the attack a "cynical crime." He further called on the international community to hold Kremlin responsible for the "heinous" acts.

The Avdiivka Coke Plant and an adjacent Chemical plant came under a Russian attack on April 24. Donetsk regional prosecutor's office in a Facebook post announced that the city was facing targeted Russian strikes using multiple rocket launchers (MLRs). Meanwhile, the commander of the Ukraine Armed Forces Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev visited defending units in Luhansk and Donetsk. He informed that Ukrainian troops have been reinforced in "dangerous" regions, UKrinform reported. Nayev further claimed that Russian troops were trying each day to attack defending troops with tactical battalion groups.

