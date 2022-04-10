Russia Claims To Have Destroyed 2,037 Ukraine Tanks, 127 Aircraft & 428 UAVs In War

As the relentless battle in Ukraine continues for the 45th day, the Russian Federation disclosed that it had destroyed over 2,037 tanks, 127 aircraft, 229 rocket launchers, and other defence equipment of Ukraine.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 127 aircraft, 98 helicopters, 428 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,037 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 229 multiple rocket launchers, 886 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,941 special military vehicles, have been destroyed," Russian Defence Ministry stated in a press statement.

Russian troops destroyed over 2,000 Ukrainian tanks

On Saturday, the Russian Armed Forces were successful in demolishing 65 military facilities of the Ukrainian Army. Among the 65 centres, four command posts and communication centres; three logistical warehouses, and 41 strong points and areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment were targeted, as per the Russian Defence Ministry.

Further bolstering their attack on the battling Ukrainian army, the Russian air defence systems shot down three Ukrainian UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). "Russian air defence systems shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air: two in the areas of the settlements of Mariupol and Kalininskoe, and another one, ‘Bayraktar TB-2"—in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Sakhnovshchina, Kharkiv region," the statement read.

Despite pulling out its forces from Kyiv and Ukraine’s northern cities, the Russian armed forces continue to pound the war-torn nation’s eastern and southern cities.

Death toll rises to 52 in Kramatorsk station attack; Russia denies responsibility

Even after being expelled from the UNHRC (United Nations Human Rights Commission) for inhumane civilian killings in Bucha, Russia mercilessly attacked a railway station in Donetsk, killing at least 52.

As per Ukraine, the Russian Federation destroyed Donetsk’s Kramatorsk station, where thousands of stranded nationals were waiting to board trains to flee the war-struck region. Kyiv alleged that the Russian forces had deliberately targeted unmanned, unguarded civilians to display their aggression.

The attack was carried out outside the station. After the visuals of the macabre devastation surfaced, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy claimed that the Russian forces had flattened the railway station by using the Tochka-U missiles.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation kept itself away from the attack and denied Ukraine’s allegations. Instead, Russia has dubbed Ukraine's claim a "provocation.’ In a statement, the Ministry of Defence noted that the Kyiv regime sought to derail the mass evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk and used them as human shields.

Image: AP