Russia Claims To Have 'successfully Tested' Hypersonic Satan-2 Nuclear Missile Amid War

Russia has successfully carried out its giant Satan-2 hypersonic missile, which can blast targets at almost 16,000 mph. This announcement was made by the Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) Colonel-General Sergey Karakaev.

Without providing much detail about the launch, he said "flight tests of the Sarmat missile system have been successfully carried out." As of now, it is not clear when or where the test took place.

Earlier, Russia had said that its "hypersonic big beast," which has the capacity to carry 15 warheads and drop multiple nukes in a single terrifying strike, would be fully deployed by the end of this year. According to reports, the missile has the potential to reach the United Kingdom from 1600 miles away in just six minutes. Earlier, Putin had announced that the nuke missile could "break through any defences" and "would force those who try to threaten Russia to think twice."

As per reports, the length of the first missile was 115 feet, and in the last launch, it had travelled almost the entire length of Russia—almost 3600 miles in around 15 minutes. In May, Dmitry Rogozin, the former director of Russian space agency Roscosmo, said that around 50 Satan-2 missiles were in "mass production" and would soon be out on duty.

Boasting about the missile, Rogozin had said that the missile has the ability to demolish "half of the US coast." This remark was made by the former Chief of Roscosmos after he visited the Krasmash defence factory in Krasnoyarsk, in eastern Siberia. He dubbed the missile factory as "Doomsday Plant."

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the recent Russian strike has created massive damage to Ukraine's energy system, leaving millions of countrymen without electricity. Notably, this damage comes at a time when winter is around the corner with temperatures dropping below freezing. On Friday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that "unfortunately, Russia continues to carry out missile strikes on Ukraine's civilian and critical infrastructure. Almost half of our energy system is disabled," he added.

