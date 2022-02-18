In the midst of ongoing tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that it has begun withdrawing more tanks and other armoured equipment from regions near the Ukrainian border. "After the scheduled exercises, units of the Western Military District continue to return to their regular deployment points. Another military vehicle convoy has started marching from the training area to the point of permanent deployment," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement, Sputnik reported. According to the ministry, the convoy consisted of roughly 30 large vehicles carrying personnel, special equipment, and military supplies.

Despite Russia's assurances that it is withdrawing troops from Ukraine's borders, shelling from Moscow in the Donbas region has heightened tensions. The situation remains fragile as a result of Russia's recent build-up of roughly 150,000 troops just across the border from the Donbas region in the east, Belarus to the north, and Crimea to the south. However, Russia argues that the expansion of forces has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other country. Meanwhile, the Russian government is yet to provide any credible reason for Europe's largest military buildup since the Cold War.

Troops returning back as military training in Crimea concludes: Russia

Russia declared on Wednesday, February 16 that military training in Crimea had concluded and that troops had returned to their positions. Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry had also released footage of troops from the Southern Military District in Crimea undertaking mortar training during military drills. The combat training took place in the Opuk interspecific training area as part of a camp gathering of rocket and artillery units. Crews fired 82-mm and 120-mm mortars at mock enemy positions in shelters and open areas, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

UN calls on all concerned parties to exercise 'utmost caution'

It is significant to mention here that the United Nations called on all parties involved in the conflict to exercise "utmost caution" as tensions between Moscow and Kyiv escalated with new shelling at eastern Ukraine's borders. Speaking at UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Ukraine, Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, emphasised the importance of upholding the ceasefire established under the 2015 Minsk Agreement.

Notably, Russia and Ukraine have been at odds since 2014, when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly President, Viktor Yanukovych, was deposed by a popular uprising. Moscow retaliated by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and backed rebels in the east, where over 14,000 people have been killed in combat so far, the AP reported.

Image: AP