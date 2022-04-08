Russia Claims Ukraine Ops Can Be Completed In Foreseeable Future; 'Goals Being Achieved'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues relentlessly even on the 44th day, the Russian presidential spokesman made a big statement on Friday. While speaking to the local media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia expects that the special military operation in Ukraine 'can be completed' in the foreseeable future. He further added that the goals of Moscow are being 'achieved', as the operation continues in Kyiv.

DPR train station under rocket attack

On Day 44 of the ongoing war, Tochka-U missiles ripped through a station in the Kramatorsk region in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), killing at least 30 civilians. Thousands of people were at the station, used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine, at the time of the attack as they tried to flee the ruthless military aggression. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, smoke can be seen manifesting itself as a towering plume against the blue sky as several rockets struck the station one after the other. As the shelling intensified, chaos and commotion hit the residents who fled for cover in ad-hoc shelters.

Condemning the incident, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelelnskyy said, "Russian non-humans do not abandon their methods. Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."

However, Ukraine's claim of Russia's hand in the incident has been refuted by Moscow, which claims Kyiv itself fired the Tochka-U missiles. It is to note that a Tochka-U ballistic missile is usually launched mounted on a 6x6 truck. The projectile has a range of 120 km. Ukraine reportedly possesses 90 Tochka-U missiles in its arsenal.

UNGA suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

Meanwhile, in response to the relentless military aggression, United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over allegations of horrific human rights violations in Ukraine. The move was earlier initiated by the US after harrowing images surfaced depicting corpses strewn across streets of the Ukrainian city, Bucha, with Washington terming Moscow’s participation in the top human rights body as a "farce”.

A total of 92 countries have voted in favour and 24 have voted against the resolution, whereas, 53 nations, including India, have abstained from voting.