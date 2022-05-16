Russia Compiling Papers As Evidence For UNSC To Probe US' Biological Activities In Ukraine

Russia, on May 16, accused the United States of purposefully "obscuring" its military-biological activities in Ukraine. The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has claimed that the Pentagon's Defense Threat Reduction Agency played a key role in funding and conducting military biological research in Ukraine.

According to Russia's state-owned media, TASS, on May 16, at a meeting of a parliamentary commission investigating the circumstances surrounding the establishment of bio laboratories on Ukrainian territory by American specialists, Ryabkov stated, "The circumstances that arose in connection with the conduct of a special military operation (of Russia in Ukraine) made it possible to look inside what is happening at the suggestion of the United States in this area (military biological activity in Ukraine), which Washington deliberately glosses over, obscures making it impossible for other members of the international community to at least understand what, where, how and for what reasons, for what purpose this country is carrying out."

According to Ryabkov, the revealed facts of the implementation of military biological activities in Ukraine indicate that the functioning of biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory, including the division of the central sanitary and epidemiological department of the Ukrainian military department, was aimed at enhancing the pathogenic properties of plague, anthrax, cholera, and other deadly diseases, including the use of synthetic biologists.

Russia putting up package of papers to initiate probe into military-biological activity in Ukraine

Further, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added that Russia is putting up a package of papers to initiate an official investigation into military-biological activity in Ukraine soon. He also claimed that at the same time, Russia's opponents will expose themselves as unscrupulous actors on the UN Security Council (UNSC) platform if they obstruct the probe.

Moreover, Ryabkov believes Moscow's opponents' reaction to biological laboratories in Ukraine demonstrates that Russia has reached the source of the problem. Furthermore, he added that the Russian Federation is concerned about the United States' biological actions in numerous parts of the world. According to Ryabkov, Russia will discuss the matter with Biolabs in Ukraine during a review session to assess the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention's (BTWC) operation.

