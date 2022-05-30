Russia Continues Gas Supply To Europe Through Ukraine Amid Moscow-Kyiv War, Says Gazprom

As Europe aims to cut down Russian influence with an oil embargo, Kremlin-owned energy cooperation Gazprom on Sunday, confirmed that it has to continue to supply hydrocarbons to the EU states. At least 40 per cent of natural gas on the continent comes from Russia. Last month, Moscow retaliated against western sanctions by turning off the tap for two countries-Poland and Bulgaria and threatened to expand the list further. However, on Saturday, Gazprom's supply of gas to Europe via the Sudzha entry point (through Ukraine) stood at 44.1 million cubic metres. An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has said that it will continue to supply natural gas to Serbia uninterruptedly. The announcement was made following a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksander Vucic on Sunday. During the call, both the leaders agreed on a three-year agreement, under which Russia will provide Serbia with natural gas at the “most favourable price in Europe.”

“What I can tell you is that we have agreed on the main elements that are very favourable for Serbia,” Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist, told reporters as per Associated Press. “We agreed to sign a three-year contract, which is the first element of the contract that suits the Serbian side very well.”

Serbia is one of the very few European nations that has refrained from openly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, Belgrade created headlines after it said that it was coerced into voting in favour of a resolution that ousted Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. While the country’s negotiations to join the 27 member European Union are currently ongoing, it has continued to bolster its ties with the Russian Federation.

Vucic calls for peace during phone call

Vucic said that during Sunday’s call he told Putin that he wished “peace would be established as soon as possible.” Both the leaders also deliberated upon ways to enhance bilateral relations between Serbia and Russia. It has been 96 days since Russia began its so-called special military operation in Ukraine, turning what was once the world's third-largest nuclear power into a heap of rubble.

(Image: AP)

