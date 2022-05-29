Ukraine has claimed that Russia might start blackmailing Europe with gas with the onset of cold weather. Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that Russia will start gas blackmail in addition to the food crisis. Taking to his Telegram handle, Yermak noted that Russia will take these measures as Russia has expressed willingness to unblock Ukrainian ports in exchange for revocation of the sanctions against them.

"It cannot be ruled out that in addition to the food crisis, Russia will start gas blackmailing Europe with the onset of cold weather," Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

Andriy Yermak called on the European Union to showcase "strength and unity" and continue imposing sanctions against Russia. He reiterated the Ukrainian government's call for providing weapons, economic support to Ukraine, the embargo on Russian oil and imposing sanctions against Russian banking systems. He stressed that actions against Russia need to be "quick and without hesitation" and underscored that the Kremlin will otherwise try to break the EU and continue with the blackmail.

The statement of Yermak comes as Ukraine has been accusing Russia of blocking the Ukrainian ports and not allowing the export of grains. The statement of Andriy Yermak comes after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko on May 25, said that Russia is willing to provide a humanitarian corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine in exchange for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency reported.

Andrei Rudenko also called on Ukraine to demine its ports and added that "resolution of the food problem" would need a "comprehensive approach."

"It is most important at once to demonstrate the power of that unity of the western world," Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

EU Commission president accuses Rusisa of disrupting food exports from Ukraine

Earlier on May 24, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen accused Russia of "deliberately" bombarding grain warehouses across Ukraine. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Leyen said that Russian warships continue to block Ukrainian ships carrying wheat and sunflower seeds in the Black Sea. The EU Commission President accused Russia of disrupting food exports from Ukraine in order to "blackmail" to increase global prices.

The EU Commission President highlighted that there are 20 million tons of wheat stuck in Ukraine. According to Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine before the war usually exported 5 million tons of wheat each month and now it has been reduced to 1 million tons. She stated that Europe is working to get grains out of Ukraine to global markets and emphasized that it will help Ukrainians with the revenue.

