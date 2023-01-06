Russia Criticises US For Not Showing Interest In Political Settlement Of Ukraine Conflict

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is now taking a more dreadful turn as the war descends into its 11th month. The US announced on Thursday that it will provide nearly $3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in response to Russian oppression. Given the same, the Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, stated on Thursday that the Biden administration's latest announcement clearly depicts that they do not want a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict. Antonov's remark came after Washington confirmed that the latest military aid will also include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles.

"This step [the delivery of Bradley fighting vehicles] confirms that our interlocutors in the United States have not even tried to listen to our numerous calls to take into account the possible consequences of such a dangerous course by Washington," Antonov told journalists, according to Sputnik.

Russian envoy to US Antonov holds Washington responsible for 'prolonging Ukraine conflict'

He further went on to say that the Biden administration's announcement of providing military help to Ukraine clears all doubt that the US is responsible for prolonging this conflict and that they lack the desire for a political settlement. "Nobody should still have doubts about who bears responsibility for prolonging this conflict. All the actions by the administration indicate a lack of any desire for a political settlement," Antonov maintained.

The Russian envoy went on to criticise the Western countries, claiming that their old practice of providing "defensive nature" weapons to Ukraine is "absurd," and it is now becoming clear that the "whole international community" and the "US unleashed a real proxy-war against Russia by supporting Nazi criminals in Kyiv" in 2014. He further went on to say that the West's action encourages Ukraine to continue practising their "terrible deeds." "With every consecutive transfer of arms, their feeling of impunity grows stronger," Antonov said.

US confirms sending 'several dozen' Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Pentagon officials announced on Thursday that war-torn Ukraine will soon receive several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles as part of a $3 million military aid package. It is significant to mention that the latest announcement of lethal and powerful weapons to help Ukraine is the largest in a series of packages of military equipment that the Pentagon has announced since the start of the war.

Why Russia finds US supply of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine a 'dangerous move'?

According to the announcement made by Gen. Pat Ryder, who is the Press Secretary of the Pentagon, Bradley Fighting Vehicles are capable of both offensive and defensive operations, "providing a level of firepower and armor" that will bring advantages on the battlefield to Ukraine's military. Ryder mentioned that Bradley fighting vehicles are medium-armored combat vehicles that can serve as a fortified troop carrier on battlegrounds and that they run on tracks rather than wheels. The fighting machine is lighter and more agile than a tank and has the capacity to carry about 10 personnel, allowing the troops to safely move from one place to another during the battle. Ryder further mentioned that "it's not a tank, but it's a tank killer." It will provide a significant boost to Ukraine's already impressive armour capabilities. "And we're confident that it will aid them on the battlefield."

Image: AP