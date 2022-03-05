Russia Declares Partial Ceasefire To Open Humanitarian Corridors From Mariupol, Volnovakha

In a major relief to civilians, Russia has declared a ceasefire as of 07:00 GMT (12:30 AM IST) on Saturday, to open humanitarian corridors for civilians, reported Russian news outlet - Sputnik. The ceasefire comes amid heavy bombing of Ukrainian cities - Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy, Chernigov, and Mariupol. Over 1 million people have already fled from Ukraine to bordering nations - Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Moldova.

Russia announces ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha

"Today, on 5 March at 10 AM-4 PM Moscow time, the Russian side declares a ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha", the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters in Russia. The ministry added that the humanitarian corridors and exit routes have been agreed upon with the Ukrainian side. The Mariupol-Nikolskoe-Rozovka-Pologi-Orekhov-Zaporozhye route has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor, said the authorities of Mariupol, quoted Sputnik.

The ceasefire is declared for 9 am- 4 pm today (local time). The evacuation of civilians is set to start at 11 am. Mariupol, of 440,000 people, and Volnovakha, of 21,000 people, have been largely cut off water, heat, and electricity: Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's aide - Mikhail Podolyak - claimed that 200,000 people are trying to evacuate from Mariupol, while 20,000 people want to leave Volnovakha (which falls in the Donetsk region), according to Sputnik. At present, Volnovakha and Mariupol, one of Ukraine's largest ports, are being blockaded by forces from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics - backed by Russia. Both Donetsk and Lugansk have been declared as 'independent regions' by Putin.

Russia steps up offense

Russia intensified its attack on Friday when a heavy gun battle and firing began at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP leading to a fire breaking out at the training building outside the NPP. The fire, due to heavy shelling by Russian Army was localized on an area of ​​2,000 square meters and was extinguished by 6:20 AM (Ukraine Time). Later, Russian troops occupied the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear power plant but Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) still operates the plant. Russia's massive 40 km convoy of tanks is inching closer towards Kyiv, bombing the suburbs, civilian buildings and military establishments alike.

Russia invades Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. Last week, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. A military faceoff is underway between Russian and Ukrainian Armies in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land. Over 1 million Ukrainians have fled and many are housed in bomb shelters.

On Sunday, both nations agreed to hold peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel) as Ukraine continues to hold Kharkiv and Kyiv. In the first round of talks, Ukraine demanded a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from its land. With no breakthrough, the two sides agreed on further talks. Ukraine has applied to join the European Union. Zelesky has urged NATO to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine - which has been rejected. As of date, Ukraine has lost 352 civilians including 14 children in the war against Russia.