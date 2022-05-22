Russia Declares Travel Ban On Canada's PM Justin Trudeau's Wife & Its Air Force Commander

Hours after announcing a ban on US President Joe Biden, the Russian Federation has now banned Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Trudeau, Air Force Commander Eric Jean Kenny along with 24 other Canadian officials and top managers from entering Russia, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry. Amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, the West has sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin and many of his close allies and oligarchs. Moscow has retaliated by a tit-for-tat move, barring many prominent western leaders, officials and celebrities from stepping onto its territories.

“In response to further sanctions against Russia announced by the Canadian authorities, which affected not only the country’s leadership, military and business circles, but in some cases, the closest relatives of those who have been added to the ‘black list,’ entry into Russia is permanently closed for a similar category of Canadian citizens,” the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s list of 26 individuals, includes Canadian Maritime Forces Pacific Commander Rear-Admiral Angus Ian Topshee and Army Commander Lt.-Gen. Jocelyn (Joe) Paul amongst others. In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry also warned Ottawa of "new countermeasures." It said, "New countermeasures will soon follow in response to the hostile actions of Canadian Justin Trudeau’s regime, who uses a militant Russophobia to good advantage. The additions to the Russian ‘stop list’ will be announced publicly."

Notably, the Russian government also banned more than 900 American citizens from entering the country on a permanent basis. The "stop list" released by the Russian Foreign Ministry includes as many as 963 people, including US President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

G7 imposed additional sanctions on Russia

Canada along with other G7 member states, imposed additional sanctions on the Russian Federation on May 8. The sanctions were aimed at hitting various sectors of the Russian economy, including fuel, as well as restricting Putin's allies. The sanctions were decided upon during a virtual meeting in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also present. Notably, since the onset of the war, several countries have imposed numerous sanctions against Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine.

