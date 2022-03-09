The Russian Federation along with its close ally China has levelled serious allegations against the United States and claimed that it has biological programmes in Ukrainian laboratories. Following the allegations, Russia's Foreign Ministry has now slammed Washington and sought an explanation. This also comes after the Chinese Foreign Ministry too alleged that "The United States controls labs in at least 30 countries including Ukraine".

"The United States must explain the biological programmes in Ukraine," said Russia's Foreign Ministry.

'US is developing biological weapons': Russia and China

Amid the ongoing war following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia and China have repeatedly attacked the United States. In a major development, both countries have now levelled serious allegations against Washington and claimed that the United States is 'developing biological weapons' in laboratories in Ukraine. The statement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova and was later echoed by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

Russia, expressing concern over the same remarked that the biological weapons were being developed "in direct proximity to Russian territory". In addition, it also avered that the Ukrainian government was "found to have been concealing" traces of a military biological programme that was funded by the United States Department of Defence.

On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian during an address claimed that Washington controls 336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including "26 in Ukraine alone". Therefore, China also has demanded that the United States should provide a full account of its biological military activities at home and abroad which will be subject to multilateral verification.

Earlier on Sunday, Russia also claimed that the Ukrainian government emergency destruction of pathogens at US-funded laboratories near the Russian border. Russia's Ministry of Defence claimed that these pathogens included plague and anthrax. Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Sunday claimed that Russia’s military forces found evidence of a US-financed military biological programme that was being developed in Ukraine. He had accused the Ukrainian government of taking hasty measures to conceal any traces of the military biological programme amid the war. Meanwhile, the US on Tuesday admitted that Ukraine houses “biological research facilities”.

