The Russian Embassy in the United States has refuted the media reports that alleged Moscow of threatening foreign companies in Russia as "fake news." The Russian Embassy in a Facebook post called on local media to stop the "vicious practice of spreading fake news." The Russian Embassy has called the Wall Street Journal media report "pure fiction" as the news report citing sources had mentioned that Russian prosecutors had warned Western companies to arrest corporate leaders who criticize the government or seize the assets of companies that will announce their decision of withdrawing from the country.

The Russian Embassy in the US in the Facebook post asserted that the decision to carry out their entrepreneurial activity in Moscow depends on Americans. The Embassy added that the decision to ignore the "Russophobic hysteria" that encourages the foreign business community to bear huge losses in order to target Russia. The Russian Embassy in the United States emphasized that there are more than 1000 American companies that operate in Russia and every year the US sends a number of delegations to economic forums held in Russia.

🇷🇺🇺🇸The decision whether to continue entrepreneurial activity in our country is entirely up to the Americans. As well as the right to ignore the russophobic hysteria that encourages foreign businesses to suffer huge losses in order to hit @Russia.

— Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 14, 2022

US commercial interests in Russia 'not infringed in any way': Russian Embassy

In the statement released on Facebook, the Russian Embassy in the US underscored that the action of the US depicts the mutual business cooperation between the two countries that is beneficial for both Washington and Moscow. The Russian Embassy insisted that mutual cooperation between the US and Russia has remained a "policy-free zone" and added that Washington's commercial interests in the Russian market "not infringed in any way." It is to mention here that the Western nations have imposed a number of sanctions against Russia after it decided to launch an attack on Ukraine. Meanwhile, some of the companies have announced suspending their business activities in Russia.

Russian prosecutors reportedly warning Western companies

The Russian prosecutors have warned corporate leaders of Western companies that they could face arrest if they criticize the government, The Guardian cited Wall Street Journal report. In addition, the Russian prosecutors have warned the companies of seizing assets of companies that withdraw from their country. The letters have been delivered to the companies which include Coca-Cola Co., McDonald’s Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., International Business Machines Corp. and KFC owner Yum Brands Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. The sources have told the media outlet that the calls, letters and visits had threats to take action against the company and seize their assets including trademarks.

