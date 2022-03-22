Russia Denies Sharing Negotiation Details; 'no Plans To Reshape Local Bodies In Ukraine'

Amid the ongoing war, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov denied sharing details of the terms and conditions of the peace talks and added Moscow has no plans to reshape or reorganize local authorities in Ukraine's liberated territories. According to a report by Interfax, the statement from Peskov came after media persons asked him to share the details of the draft during a press conference held on Tuesday.

"They are well known to the Ukrainian side. They have been clarified not only orally, but have also been formulated clearly in writing. All the necessary draft documents were handed over to the Ukrainians many days ago - I mean many days ago in our circumstances," Peskov told journalists on Tuesday. However, when the scribes asked him to share additional details about the peace talks.

Further, he affirmed that the negotiations were much slower than it was expected. Also, he said the peace talks achieved less outcome than was initially expected. However, he added, "as Ukraine is a sovereign state, there may be internal considerations concerning the referendum there but negotiations are also needed."

Refuting the ongoing protest in Russia, the presidential press secretary affirmed about 75% of its citizens support the special operation in Ukraine and the actions of President Vladimir Putin. "International law practically doesn't work, Russian-speaking people abroad have a hard time because of Russophobia," news agency Sputnik quoted Peskov as saying during the presser.

Peace talks result in stalemate between Russia & Ukraine

It is worth mentioning Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war.

However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, several peace talks were held between the two countries with high expectations and low outcomes. However, Zelenskyy said that any 'historic' deal agreed during the negotiations with Russia will be submitted to a referendum in Ukraine. He further asserted that people will have their say on any form of compromise mentioned by Russia.