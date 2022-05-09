Russia Derides West; Top Officials Stand Atop UK-made Luxury Cars On Victory Day Parade

Mocking the West for its support to Ukraine amid the escalating war, Russia, on Monday, made its top officials stand on UK-made luxury cars to tread across the path of the Victory Day parade. It is necessary to mention, that Russia marked the 77th anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany and end of the World War II with an elaborate Victory Day parade marching across Moscow's Red Square on May 9. The vibrant parade took place against the backdrop of the all-out Russian war that is steadily gaining momentum in the eastern part of Ukraine.

The body of Aurus - the splendid armoured limousine worth £1,20,000 was unveiled at the parade. The "unapologetic Rolls Royce" - as it is named by Autoweek Magazine - is a prized possession of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The convertible roll is the upgraded version of the car Putin used for the past year, Daily Mail reported. The Aurus Cabriolet was ridden by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during the rehearsals as well as the during the Monday event.

Russia's Victory Day parade

Nuclear missiles and high-tech armaments marched across the Russian capital on Monday. The event which is seen as Russia's muscle-flexing also witnessed a thermonuclear RS-24 ballistic missile, which has the capability to carry up to 10 warheads.

Wheeling between the rows of armed Russian guards atop a 16-wheeler vehicle, the ballistic missile remained the cynosure of the parade, Daily Mail reported. Overall, 150 samples of military equipment drove through Red Square, including Armata tanks, Kurganets infantry vehicles, Boomerang armoured personnel carriers, and Koalitsia-SV howitzers, the Kremlin said in a statement. About 13,000 soldiers are participating in the Victory Day march in thirty-three through Red Square. Smaller parades took place in Vladivostok and Novosibirsk, DW reported.

Putin says soldiers in Ukraine fighting for Russian security

Putin inaugurated the parade with a massive speech where he reiterated his war narrative, saying Russian soldiers in Ukraine are "fighting" for Russian security. He said the invasion that he waged on February 24 was the "only right decision" and preemptive step to fend off potential threats from the West.

He said, "the West was preparing for the invasion of Russia. NATO was creating tension at the borders. They did not want to listen to Moscow, they have other plans," DW quoted the Russian leader. Referring to the separatist-held Donbass region as "Motherland," Putin added, "the state will do everything to take care of these families."