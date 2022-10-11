'Russia Destroying Our Energy System': Ukraine Halts Electricity Supply To EU Post Strikes

Ukraine will stop electricity exports to the European Union from October 11, Energy minister Herman Haluschenko has announced. Haluschenko stressed that rocket attacks targeted thermal generation and electrical substations which have forced Ukraine to halt electricity supply from October 11 to stabilise its energy system, Interfax reported. The decision of Ukrainian authorities came after Russian missiles struck several regions of Ukraine. The missile strikes followed the bombing of the Kerch bridge, which was a link between Russia and Crimea.

Herman Haluschenko said that Russia is destroying the Ukrainian energy system as electricity export from Ukraine helped Europe reduce the use of Russian energy resources. He accused Russia of "killing the very possibility of exporting electricity from Ukraine." The Ukrainian Energy Ministry stressed that Russia continues to commit "energy terror" against Ukraine and further ramp up energy pressure on the European Union, as per the news report.

It further noted that Ukraine fulfilled its obligations regarding the export of electricity to the European Union despite the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant being under the control of Russian forces. Reportedly, Ukraine recently exported electricity to Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland. Notably, Russian forces occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shortly after Russia's military offensive began in Ukraine.

Ukraine claims supply of power supply partially disrupted

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said that 11 people were killed and 64 others injured due to Russian shelling in Ukraine, as per the Interfax report. In a Telegram post at 2 pm (local time), the State Emergency Service of Ukraine claimed that shelling struck critical infrastructure facilities in eight regions of Ukraine. It further informed that there was no power supply in four regions of Ukraine - Lviv, Poltava, Sumy and Ternopil. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that the supply of power supply has been partially disrupted in other parts of Ukraine. According to Ukraine, more than 1,000 people and around 120 units of emergency service equipment were used for extinguishing fire and rescue operations.

Zelenskyy holds meeting on restoring electricity supply

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on restoring communications and energy supply in Ukraine on October 10. The Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko briefed Zelenskyy on the damage caused to the Ukrainian infrastructure by air strikes of Russia, according to a statement released by Ukraine's President's office. During the meeting, Halushchenko highlighted the measures that were being taken to restore the supply of electricity. According to him, electricity will be restored in the majority of regions affected by Russian airstrikes by the end of the day. Ukrainian authorities also urged citizens to reduce the load on the power system to reduce the need for energy blackouts.