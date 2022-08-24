Russia Detains Politician For Condemning Ukraine War, 'discrediting' Moscow's Army: Report

As the ruthless war between Moscow and Kyiv entered its 182nd day on Wednesday, Yevgeny Roizman, a politician known for criticising the Kremlin and more lately the offensive military operation in Ukraine, has been detained by Russian authorities, according to the TASS news agency in Russia. Roizman, who is the former mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg, is being probed for "discrediting the Russian army", the report stated quoting Yekaterinburg security services.

Besides Roizman, the Russian reporter who previously made headlines around the world for participating in an on-air protest during the initial stages of the invasion was placed under house arrest on August 11 due to her participation in 'anti-war' demonstration. As per media reports, a Russian court reportedly ordered former state-TV producer Marina Ovsyannikova to serve two months in home confinement in order to conduct an investigation and prepare for possible prosecution. She was charged with disseminating "false information" about the country's military.

Russian journo detained for criticising the nation's military forces

In addition, if journalist Ovsyannikova is found guilty of violating Russian legislation that forbids criticising the military forces, they might receive up to ten years in jail.

It is crucial to add that following a house raid on Wednesday, August 10, Ovsyannikova was brought into the prison. She was charged when she was seen in public with a banner that read, "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a killer, his soldiers are fascists" at a rally in July.

According to media reports, Marina Ovsyannikova, a television editor for Channel One, grabbed attention when she appeared in front of the camera during a prime-time news show on state television in March holding a sign that read "No War." The 43-year-old Ovsyannikova was detained for more than 12 hours in a secret location after being seized for opposing to Russia's military operation in Ukraine live on television.

Meanwhile, amid the war, the Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Uragan multiple rocket launcher systems striking Ukrainian military sites. The footage was published on Twitter by the state-run RT news channel in Russia. The video shows that numerous missiles had been launched at night from Uragan rocket launcher systems. The launchers were observed to be carrying missiles in the later portion of the clip.