Russia Drops Hint On Meeting With UNSC Over War In Ukraine; Avers 'will Give You Facts'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate despite global attempts to stop the Russian aggression, a Russian official announced that the nation will conduct an informal meeting with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on May 6 to convey 'first-hand' information regarding the situation in Ukraine.

While addressing a United Nations meeting on war crimes in Ukraine on Wednesday, the Russian official asserted, "If you want to learn the truth about the real situation on the ground, come to our aria-formula meeting on May 6, we plan to give the floor to some independent voices working on the front line to demonstrate you facts, not fakes," ANI reported.

In addition to this, earlier in the month, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, had stated that Moscow had requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on April 4, citing "provocation" in Bucha by Ukrainian radicals. Taking to Twitter, the Russian envoy stated, "In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia requested a meeting of UN #SecurityCouncil on Monday, April 4."

In the light of heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in #Bucha Russia requested a meeting of UN #SecurityCouncil on Monday April 4 — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) April 3, 2022

The meeting to discuss Ukraine's situation was rejected

According to ANI, Polyanskiy also indicated that Russia will reveal "the Ukrainian instigators and their Western patrons". However, the meeting to discuss Ukraine's situation was rejected. Indicating that Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador to the UN, had questioned why Moscow's request for a UNSC meeting on April 4 to address Ukraine's situation was turned down, he said that the invitation to conduct a meeting on the Bucha massacre was cleared by the United Kingdom, which currently holds the rotating leadership on the council.

As per media reports, Nebenzya told UNSC, "We requested emergency meetings on April 3 and 4 but you refused them... this is an outrageous situation. I would like to ask on what basis do you feel you can act in such an outrageous way? ... We demand an explanation."

India condemned the deaths in Bucha

Recently at the UNSC, India condemned the deaths in Bucha. While maintaining its stand at the international conference on Wednesday, India repeated its appeal to stop violence and hostilities in Ukraine.

R Ravindra, the Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, voiced severe worry over the current situation in the war-torn nation and appealed to the country to end the bloodshed while addressing the United Nations Security Council.

The images and videos purportedly displaying citizens' dead bodies lying over the streets in the Ukrainian village of Bucha, near Kyiv, were dubbed "genocide" by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to Ukraine, these individuals were slain by the Russian military. On the other side, the Russian Defense Ministry refuted the allegations, calling them "yet another provocation".

(Image: AP)