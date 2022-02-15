Russia Enhanced Military Capability Near Ukraine Border Over The Weekend, Says US

US Defence Department Press Secretary John Kirby welcomed the views expressed by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that he believes that there is scope for diplomacy. Speaking to CNN, John Kirby asserted that Russia continued to enhance the significant capability to the border even over the weekend.

He informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin continued to add combined armed capabilities and not only infantry troops, but he is adding other military capabilities as well. He stressed that the action gives Russia multiple options if it goes ahead with military aggression.

Speaking to CNN, John Kirby said that they are making every effort to prevent a war and reduce the tensions through diplomacy. However, he added that Russia has combined arms capabilities which includes armor, infantry, special operations, cyber, information, air and missile defence.

Kirby insisted that Russia needs to think about the consequences if it takes any further military action. US Defence Department Press Secretary alleged that Russia had in the past created pretext to enter, and highlighted that the rest of the world needs to understand Russia's plans and added that they will create an excuse to go in.

Lavrov advises Putin to continue talks

Furthermore, Kirby alleged that Russia in 2014 played a sense of victimhood to show that their national security was facing threats from Ukraine, the West & NATO. He further said that Russia will get a united response from NATO, Ukraine and the West in case of any military action.

The statement of John Kirby comes after Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine, according to AP. Lavrov suggested that Moscow should maintain a dialogue with the US and its allies even though they have rejected Russia's main security demands.

US 'temporarily relocates' embassy from Kyiv to Lviv

Amid the heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the US on Monday said that it is “temporarily” relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv due to “dramatic acceleration” in the buildup of Russian forces. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the shift is motivated by Washington’s fears that Russia is planning to soon invade Ukraine, according to the statement released by the US State Department.

He further stated that the US embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine, and it will also continue its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP