Russia Establishes No-fly Zone Over Donbass Amid War In Ukraine: Report

Russia has set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass region. The development comes as the Russian military attack in Ukraine entered its 23rd day.

Russia

Amid Moscow's military offensive in Kyiv, Russia has declared a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbass region. The development has been confirmed by Eduard Basurin, a representative of the "People's militia of the Donetsk People's Republic," Nexta TV reported. The news about Russia establishing a no-fly zone over Donbass comes as the Russian military action in Ukraine entered its 23rd day.

Earlier on Thursday, March 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of preparing to launch a "massacre and ethnic cleansing in Donbass," according to a tweet by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Putin stressed that Ukraine was being encouraged in the action by the United States and other Western countries. Furthermore, the Russian President added that Ukraine was planning a "massive onslaught" on Donbass and insisted that their moves were failed by Russian armed forces.

It should be mentioned here that Moscow's military aggression in Ukraine started after Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched a "special military operation" in the Donbass region on February 24. Before launching a military attack on Ukraine, Putin recognised the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic as independent states. 

Russia-Ukraine War on Day 23

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine entered its 23rd day, missiles and shelling were reported in Kyiv, Lviv and close to Ukraine's border with NATO countries like Poland, according to AP. According to the Ukrainian air force command, six missiles were launched at Lviv from the Black Sea, however, two of them were shot down by Ukraine's troops. The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, informed that missiles had hit a facility that repaired military aircraft near Lviv's international airport and damaged a bus repair facility. No casualties were reported in the missile attack, as per the AP report. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a Facebook post informed that the Russian troops managed to temporarily occupy the merger paths in Donetsk and South Buzky operating areas. 

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian armed forces have been making efforts to increase the military groups towards Kyiv by relocating inconvenient units from Central and Eastern military districts. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the movement of troops were not reported in Volyn, Polisky and Siversky directions. The Russian troops have not been involved in carrying out offensive actions in Slobozhansky and Sumy's directions. Furthermore, the Russian side has been able to activate combat actions in the Luhansk region and they did not make active combat activity in the Donetsk region. 

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)

