Russia, EU Discussing Issue Of Goods Transit To Kaliningrad, Says Russian Dy Foreign Min

Alexander Grushko, the deputy foreign minister for Russia, stated on July 1 that Moscow is currently in discussions with the European Union regarding the transit of goods to its exclave of Kaliningrad through Lithuania. Moscow is also working on a set of punitive measures that will be implemented if the issue is not resolved, according to Grushko, Sputnik reported. Despite this, Moscow is still developing a package of retaliatory countermeasures, according to the deputy foreign minister.

“After all, we have a certain dialogue with the European Union. And we have conveyed our concerns [to the bloc]. I believe we have been able to explain to them that the decisions Lithuania has insisted on will result in serious costs not only for Lithuania, but also for the EU. According to public statements made by representatives of the European Commission, this signal has reached the addressee and it has become concerned over the problem,” Sputnik quoted Grushko as saying.

Earlier, media reports stated that due to a compromise reached between Vilnius and the European Union, goods transit from Russia to its Kaliningrad enclave via Lithuania could resume in a few days. EU officials are negotiating the removal of sanctions against the Kaliningrad region. According to Sputnik, which cited a news agency, the agreement could be reached in early July.

Resources for a solution have not yet been exhausted: Grushko

According to Russia media agency, Grushko further added, "I think that, to date, resources for a solution have not yet been exhausted, but a ball is on the side of the EU and Lithuania. However, I would like to emphasize once again that we are ready for any scenario."

Russia lodged a strong protest last week to EU Ambassador in Moscow Markus Ederer in response to the extension of sanctions to cargo transit to the Kaliningrad region. In connection with Lithuania's decision to ban rail cargo transit to the Russian exclave, the EU diplomat was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said, "The EU representative was strongly protested in connection with the extension of unilateral anti-Russian restrictions to cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the Russian territory. It was indicated that such actions that violate the relevant legal and political obligations of the European Union and lead to an escalation of tension are inadmissible."

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP