The Russia-Ukraine has entered 60th day and the war-torn country continues to exhibit strong resistance against the aggressor. However, Russia has intensified the attacks and they are making strong territorial gains. UK Defence Intelligence suggests that throughout the fighting in the Donbass region, Ukraine has resisted multiple Russian assaults. It also stated, "Despite Russia making some territorial gains, Ukrainian resistance has been strong across all axes and inflicted significant cost on Russian forces."

UK Defence Intelligence further claimed that Russian military efficiency is likely to be hampered by low morale and a lack of time to reassemble, re-equip and re-organise units from previous offensives. Earlier, it noted that Ukrainian soldiers continue to oppose Russia, thwarting Russian initiatives and also said that Russia's advancement in Donbass region is slowing down.

It also stated that Russian air and marine forces have also been unable to establish authority in any sector due to the effectiveness of Ukraine's air and marine forces, limiting Russia's ability to make major advances. It further said that despite Russia's declared control of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to thwart Russian attempts to take the city, severely limiting Russian progress in the Donbass region.

The United Kingdom supports war-torn Ukraine

The United Kingdom has been supporting Ukraine ever since Russia started its military operation. The UK has sent military aid to Ukraine and imposed severe sanctions on the Russian Federation. In a phone discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the UK will deliver further military weapons to Ukraine.

A Downing Street official said that Boris Johnson assured Zelensky that more armoured vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons would be supplied to Ukraine, according to BBC. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the UK Prime Minister for training more than 20 Ukrainian servicemen who arrived in the UK last week.

Two Russian generals were killed by Ukraine

In the meanwhile, Ukraine's Defence Ministry stated that two Russian generals were killed and one was critically injured in the onslaught by Ukrainian forces. It went on to say that the Ukrainian army attacked the advanced command centre of the Russian Occupation Troops' 49th General Army in the Kherson region, which was at a short distance from the fighting line.

