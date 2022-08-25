Russia, France's Defence Ministers Discuss Situation At Zaporizhzhia NPP Over Phone Call

As the war between Russia and Ukraine goes unabated, with Ukrainian forces showing tough resilience against Kremlin attackers, reports have emerged that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecorn during a conversation over phone call.

"On August 25, 2022, at the initiative of the French side, the first telephone conversation took place between the Russian defence minister and the French defence minister. The situation around the Zaporizhia NPP was discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the Russian defence minister informed his French counterpart about Russia's stance on Ukraine's actions. The two leaders discussed the situation around the NPP and noted the importance of sending a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the plant, the statement added.

IAEA likely to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in days

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the coming days as Ukraine has informed the Agency about the recently renewed shelling in the region that is posing a threat to nuclear safety.

"These incidents show why the IAEA must be able to send a mission to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant very soon. I’m continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties so that this vital IAEA mission can take place without further delay. The IAEA’s presence will help stabilise the nuclear safety and security situation at the site and reduce the risk of a severe nuclear accident in Europe," said Director General Grossi.

"The mission is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed," he added.

UK says Russia maintains heightened military presence at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Meanwhile, the UK Defence Ministry, in its daily intelligence update, claimed that Russian forces maintained an enhanced military presence at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The attackers were also attempting to conceal the vehicles by parking them under overhead pipes and gantries, said the statement.

"In early March, Russian ground forces assaulted and seized Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). On August 21, 2022, imagery indicated that Russia maintained an enhanced military presence at the site, with armoured personnel carriers deployed within 60 metres of reactor number five, " the intelligence update further stated," Russian troops were probably attempting to conceal the vehicles by parking them under overhead pipes and gantries." It further noted that the Kremlin troops are fully prepared to destroy any Ukrainian military activity near Zaporizhzhia only to run its propaganda.

Image: AP/ Representative