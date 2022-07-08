'Russia Has No Intention To Talk US Into Resuming Mutual Contacts': FM Lavrov At G20 Meet

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the unjustified invasion of Ukraine, the ensuing military conflict has undoubtedly united the western countries to stand against Moscow, which has led to the imposition of monetary sanctions on Russia and massive military assistance to Ukraine. After partaking in a meeting of G20 top diplomats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday stated that steps to cease all mutual relations were not taken by Russia but by the United States and this is its choice while Kremlin has no intention of forcing itself upon Washington, reported TASS.

"It is not us who have ceased mutual contact. This has been done by the United States," he added, saying that "This is all that I can say." We do not run after anyone, offering to meet. If they do not want to talk, it is their choice, "Lavrov stressed.

Lavrov lauds Indonesia at G20 Summit

Speaking about the role of Indonesia as the G20 chair and on the international scene, Lavrov stated that Indonesia understood the need to establish talks in "compliance with the norms of international law that are, in turn, based on the principles of sovereign equality."

Lavrov further stressed, "To my mind, this is the right position for Indonesia as a [sovereign] state and as a UN member state and also as the chair of the G20 Group and as the future chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN")," reported TASS.

Indonesia calls for finding ways to resolve the Russian war in Ukraine

The conference of the Group of 20 foreign ministers commenced on Friday, July 8, on the tourist destination of Bali, with diplomats from the US, Russia, China and India, among others, attending the global summit. During the meeting, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi asked the attendees to "find ways" to resolve the ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow. Citing the risk of the global food crisis and escalating atrocities and devastation in the east European country, Marsudi emphasised that it is important to end the war in Ukraine "sooner than later."

"It is our responsibility to end the war sooner rather than later and settle our differences at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield," the Indonesian FM said, as quoted by The Guardian.

"The ripple effects are being felt globally on food, energy, and fiscal space," she added.

Image: AP