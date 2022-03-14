Russia Has Right To Make Its Own Decisions: China On Moscow's List Of 'unfriendly Nations'

After Russia included Taiwan in the list of “unfriendly nations”, China said that Moscow “has the right to make its own decision”. Earlier this month, Russia approved a list of countries and territories that are “unfriendly” with Moscow and has imposed sanctions against the country after it invaded Ukraine on February 24. The list includes the United Kingdom, Canada, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US, and Taiwan.

Following the announcement of the list, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “Russia as a sovereign state has the right to make its own decisions.”

China opposes sanctions against Russia

It is to mention that amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, China has maintained that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported. China has supported peace talks between the two nations. However, even though Beijing has offered humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it continues to raise objections to sanctions against Russia.

China has also been actively promoting Moscow's claims that the US is financing biological weapons labs in Ukraine and urged Washington to come clear. China's Foreign Ministry repeated the Russian claim and called for a probe. “This Russian military operation has uncovered the secret of the US labs in Ukraine, and this is not something that can be dealt with in a perfunctory manner,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Moreover, China has also opposed a trade embargo against Russia. China always advocates prudent use of sanctions and opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming said on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the Chinese official made the remarks after the US earlier this week announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. In response, Xiaoming stated that the sanctions without limitations will “undermine stability” and harm people’s well being in all countries. He also urged all parties to stay “cool-headed” and do more to ease the situation and prevent escalation of the tensions.

