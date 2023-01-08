Russia Has Trapped Ukrainian Kids In A Crimean Summer Camp, Says Report

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, hundreds of Ukrainian children have been unable to leave Russian-run summer camps in Crimea for months, causing growing concern among their parents, as per a report from New York Post. The report suggests that Russia may be attempting to assimilate the children or use them as bargaining chips in prisoner exchanges. One mother, who asked to be identified only as Nadia, said that her 14-year-old son was trapped in a camp in Crimea after being sent there more than two months ago.

According to the report, Nadia is from the southern city of Kherson, which was occupied by Russia in the early days of the war and later liberated by Ukrainian forces. She is worried that the children are being caught up in political gamesmanship. She says that her son began to receive disturbing voice messages from one of his camp leaders, who claimed that he would not be allowed to return home because of his pro-Ukraine ideology.

It is unclear how many children are being held

It is unclear how many children are being held in the camps, but Russia's state media, Tass, reported that there were approximately 4,500 children from Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the camps as of mid-October. Another mother, using the pseudonym Natalia, said that her 12-year-old daughter told her that at least 100 of the children who traveled with her to Crimea are still there. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, believes that holding the children captive in the camps is part of Russia's plan to commit "genocide" against Ukraine by "re-educating the future generations" and erasing their national identity by making them attend Russian schools while living at the camps. He has described the return of each child as being like a "special operation."

The situation has led to outrage among human rights groups, with many calling on the international community to take action to ensure the safe return of the children to their families. "It is absolutely unacceptable for these children to be used as pawns in a political conflict," said a spokesperson for Amnesty International. "We call on Russia to immediately release these children and allow them to return to their families," they added.